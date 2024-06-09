Nandi leaders Praise Pastor Dorcas Over Boy Child Empowerment Efforts

Leaders from Nandi County on Sunday spoke positively of the efforts to empower the boy child, lauding the work of the spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who was preaching at a local church on Sunday.

Speaking at Full Gospel Church in Chemase, Nandi County, Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei said that they would walk in that journey of reaching the boy child, and those lost in alcoholism.

“We recognize your call of leaving no one behind. We need fathers to be present, and become role models to our boys, and this is one reason why we are experiencing some of the problems we have. When children feel gaps during parenting, they go into alcoholism,” said DG Dr. Mitei.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly also appreciated the efforts to reach the boy child, saying both genders, male and female were important, and should be empowered for strong and stable communities.

“On the issue of the boy child, we must lift him so he must stand strong in the society. We must fight for the boy child to be educated, become a strong father, a great farmer and businessman, and leave the gutter where he lies drunk,” said MP Melly.

The MP welcomed the programs of the office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) in Tinderet Constituency to transform the lives of the citizens.

“We welcome Her Excellency to come here and partner with us in the empowerment of the boy child. I am chairperson of the Boy Child Association to help the boy child who is suffering. Without the boy child we have no home. Without the boy child we have no future,” said Melly.

Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur expressed willingness of young men in the grassroots to live free of alcohol. “I have been one of the greatest proponent of a life free of alcohol and drugs. We have to stop these. We have to make sure the drugs are not sold to our people, and also close the excess bars,” said MP Kitur.

Pastor Dorcas made a commitment to continue working with the vulnerable in society. She called on the clergy to open their places of worship for the rehabilitation and empowerment of those lost in alcoholism, drug and substance abuse.

“We shall graduate 1,200 who have undergone inpatient rehabilitation among them are 207 rehabilitated in Bomet, and 66 in Mombasa among others,” said Pastor Dorcas.