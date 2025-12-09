Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nandi’s Kipchoge Keino Stadium to be Renamed William Ruto Stadium

Published

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has announced that the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Kapsabet will be renamed William Ruto Stadium upon the completion of its reconstruction. The decision, revealed during the inauguration of the new Kapsabet Municipality office on December 8, 2025, aims to resolve confusion resulting from the existence of another Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

“Because we have Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and ours is also named Kipchoge Keino, we decided to change ours to William Ruto Stadium here in Kapsabet,” Governor Sang stated. He elaborated that the identical names often led to projects intended for Nandi ending up in Eldoret, causing logistical and identity-related complications.

Governor Sang also highlighted President Ruto’s instrumental role in securing resources for the stadium’s upgrade as a key reason for the renaming. “We’ve heard of Moi Stadium and Raila Odinga Stadium. We will name ours William Ruto Stadium because he has done the construction job for us,” Sang remarked.

The upgrade is part of President Ruto’s broader commitment to deliver 25 new and enhanced stadiums nationwide by 2027, a key component of the “Talanta Hela” program and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The initiative seeks to provide world-class infrastructure for young Kenyans to develop their talents, stimulate local economies, and position Kenya as a global sports powerhouse capable of hosting major events like the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nandi Kipchoge Keino stadium is being relocated to the Kapsabet Showground for the development of a new ultra-modern, 10,000-seat facility. While the renaming has sparked some criticism from Kenyans, the Nandi County government is moving forward with the plan.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Police seize 1,350 litres of ethanol in Nandi Police seize 1,350 litres of ethanol in Nandi

News

Police Seize 1,350 Litres of Ethanol After Intense Chase in Nandi

A dramatic high-speed chase in Nandi County on Friday, September 12, culminated in the seizure of 1,350 litres of ethanol, dealing a major blow...

September 13, 2025
Mumia East Mp Peter Salasya Mumia East Mp Peter Salasya

Politics

Peter Salasya Speaks Out After Police Chase in Nandi stating “You Can’t Outrun the Truth!”

KDRTV News – Nandi County: Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is once again making headlines after reportedly being chased by a government Land Cruiser...

June 2, 2025
004A0149 004A0149

News

Nandi leaders Praise Pastor Dorcas Over Boy Child Empowerment Efforts

Leaders from Nandi County on Sunday spoke positively of the efforts to empower the boy child, lauding the work of the spouse of the...

June 9, 2024
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Tours Nandi County after MCAs Shot Down BBI Bill

(KDRTV) – The focus of the nation will turn to Nandi County today where Deputy President William Ruto is expected to launch several development...

February 26, 2021