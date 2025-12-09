Nandi’s Kipchoge Keino Stadium to be Renamed William Ruto Stadium

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has announced that the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Kapsabet will be renamed William Ruto Stadium upon the completion of its reconstruction. The decision, revealed during the inauguration of the new Kapsabet Municipality office on December 8, 2025, aims to resolve confusion resulting from the existence of another Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

“Because we have Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and ours is also named Kipchoge Keino, we decided to change ours to William Ruto Stadium here in Kapsabet,” Governor Sang stated. He elaborated that the identical names often led to projects intended for Nandi ending up in Eldoret, causing logistical and identity-related complications.

Governor Sang also highlighted President Ruto’s instrumental role in securing resources for the stadium’s upgrade as a key reason for the renaming. “We’ve heard of Moi Stadium and Raila Odinga Stadium. We will name ours William Ruto Stadium because he has done the construction job for us,” Sang remarked.

The upgrade is part of President Ruto’s broader commitment to deliver 25 new and enhanced stadiums nationwide by 2027, a key component of the “Talanta Hela” program and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The initiative seeks to provide world-class infrastructure for young Kenyans to develop their talents, stimulate local economies, and position Kenya as a global sports powerhouse capable of hosting major events like the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nandi Kipchoge Keino stadium is being relocated to the Kapsabet Showground for the development of a new ultra-modern, 10,000-seat facility. While the renaming has sparked some criticism from Kenyans, the Nandi County government is moving forward with the plan.