Narok Adventist School Shut Down After Student Found Dead in Dormitory

The tranquil grounds of Narok Adventist Primary and Junior Secondary School have been shattered by a horrific discovery: the brutal murder of a 14-year-old Grade Nine student within the school dormitory. The shocking incident, which occurred over the weekend, has led to the indefinite closure of the institution and ignited a wave of outrage among parents and the local community.

The deceased learner was found dead with visible signs of struggle and injuries, including a deep cut on his neck, and was bleeding heavily. Bloodstains were discovered on the dormitory floor, in a washroom, and even on a bench outside the dormitory, suggesting a violent attack. Preliminary reports indicate the student may have been attacked in the early morning hours. The body has been moved to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination as police launch a full investigation.

Narok County Education Director Apollo Apuko confirmed the school’s indefinite closure, stating, “We are closing this institution today, and we don’t expect any students to be here. We leave the matter to the DCI”. He appealed for calm, urging parents to allow authorities time to establish the cause and motive behind the incident.

However, calm has been in short supply as of Monday as a crowd of distraught parents stormed the school, accusing the administration of failing to communicate the incident promptly and demanding justice. The anger escalated to the point where one dormitory was set ablaze, though police managed to contain the situation. “This school is in my neighbourhood, and we are still in utter shock over what has happened,” stated John Gatua, a Narok County CEC. “We did not hear any signs of struggle or noise that night. It’s frightening to imagine that a student could be slaughtered like this”.

The incident has also brought to light broader concerns about school safety and security. Parents like Ms. Beatrice Isaiah are demanding accountability from the school administration. “We want to know where the caretaker, matron, and guards were when this boy was attacked. The family deserves justice,” she stated.

Some parents have even warned they would personally guard schools if the government and school officials cannot guarantee their children’s safety. Police have arrested the school’s security guard in connection with the death, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively pursuing leads.

The community remains on edge, linking the tragedy to ongoing leadership wrangles within the church that operates the school.