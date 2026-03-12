Natembeya Warns Linda Mwananchi Against Forming Political Party

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has warned the Linda Mwananchi movement against forming a political party.

Speaking on Wednesday in an interview, Natembeya said the move could split the opposition and inadvertently aid President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

“My personal view is that it will be a disaster, because their views are basically the views of the Opposition, and as the Opposition, we want to be united. Now, if they branched off and formed another wing of opposition, they are going to reduce our votes and inevitably help Ruto get another term. For me, I would greatly discourage that type of direction,” he said.

Governor Natembeya said the dispute within ODM should remain an internal matter rather than evolve into a separate political outfit.

He also mentioned that leaders within the opposition coalition are closely watching developments within the ODM party.

I have never been in any of those events. This is basically an internal ODM issue and how they are relating to the Government. For us in Azimio, we are basically bystanders viewing how events are unfolding, and we hope it ends well,” said Natembeya.

Further, he clarified that he is not involved with the Linda Mwananchi faction, describing the disagreements within ODM as internal party matters.

The ODM party has been split into two factions: the Linda Group, which is led by the current ODM leader Oburu Oginga, and the Linda Mwanachi faction.

The faction, which is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, includes Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Vihiga’s Godfrey Osotsi, and Senator Okong’o Mogeni of Nyamira.

Other members are Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Wanami Wamboka (Bumula), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), and Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai).