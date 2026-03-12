Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Natembeya Warns Linda Mwananchi Against Forming Political Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has warned the Linda Mwananchi movement against forming a political party.

Speaking on Wednesday in an interview, Natembeya said the move could split the opposition and inadvertently aid President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

“My personal view is that it will be a disaster, because their views are basically the views of the Opposition, and as the Opposition, we want to be united. Now, if they branched off and formed another wing of opposition, they are going to reduce our votes and inevitably help Ruto get another term. For me, I would greatly discourage that type of direction,” he said.

Governor Natembeya said the dispute within ODM should remain an internal matter rather than evolve into a separate political outfit.

He also mentioned that leaders within the opposition coalition are closely watching developments within the ODM party.

I have never been in any of those events. This is basically an internal ODM issue and how they are relating to the Government. For us in Azimio, we are basically bystanders viewing how events are unfolding, and we hope it ends well,” said Natembeya.

Further, he clarified that he is not involved with the Linda Mwananchi faction, describing the disagreements within ODM as internal party matters.

The ODM party has been split into two factions: the Linda Group, which is led by the current ODM leader Oburu Oginga, and the Linda Mwanachi faction.

The faction, which is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, includes Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Vihiga’s Godfrey Osotsi, and Senator Okong’o Mogeni of Nyamira.

Other members are Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Wanami Wamboka (Bumula), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), and Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai).

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

High Court Awards Natembeya Ksh2.5 Million, Halts EACC Prosecution Over Rights Violations

The High Court at Milimani has awarded George Natembeya Ksh2.5 million in general damages after finding that his arrest and prosecution by the Ethics...

March 4, 2026

News

Governor Natembeya Injured After Christmas Day Accident

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya is recovering after he was involved in an accident on Christmas Day. Trans Nzoia County Lands, Housing, Physical Planning,...

December 29, 2025
File image of George Natembeya. File image of George Natembeya.

News

Governor Natembeya’s Security Withdrawn

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s security detail has been withdrawn by the state. Natembeya confirmed on Wednesday, November 26 security officers attached to him...

November 26, 2025
Musalia Mudavadi Musalia Mudavadi

Politics

We Will Take You Home in 2027 – Mudavadi Warns Governor Natembeya

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to brace for defeat in the 2027 elections. Speaking on Saturday, November...

November 22, 2025