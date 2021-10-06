Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nation Media Group Offices Destroyed By Winds, Reporters Injured

By

Published

Media hoous

A reporter at Nation Media Group offices in Kisumu County was on Tuesday rushed to hospital after strong winds shattered the media house’s office windows and destroyed property in the building.

The strong winds damaged the Kisumu bureau located on the 7th floor of Mega Plaza along Oginga Odinga Street leaving one seriously injured and several others bruised.

Photos of the damage were first shared on social media by Senior Reporter NTV Seth Olale.

READ ALSO: Lilian Ng’ang’a Begs Kenyans To Love And Honor Her While Still Alive: “I Want My Kisses And Hugs Now”

The strong winds brought about by a heavy storm also caused the destruction of media equipment in the building with almost all the window glasses broken.

Change in weather conditions has been announced by the Meteorological department with heavy rains expected in most parts of the country.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019