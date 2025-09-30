Nation Media to Pay Senator Mogeni, Wife Ksh6.5M for Defamation

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered Nation Media Group (NMG) to pay Nyamira Senator Erick Okong’o Mogeni and his wife, Lady Justice Jacqueline Mogeni, Ksh6.5 million in damages for publishing a defamatory article against them.

Justice Janet Mulwa delivered the ruling on September 25, 2025, faulting the Sunday Nation over a November 2021 story that alleged Senator Mogeni had abused his influence as chair of the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to push for his wife’s appointment as a High Court judge. The article further claimed Lady Justice Mogeni was “coached” and given advance access to interview questions.

In her judgment, Justice Mulwa declared the article “reckless, malicious, and defamatory,” stressing that press freedom cannot override the right of individuals to safeguard their reputation. “The impugned article falsely imputed against the plaintiffs serious and criminal conduct that ordinarily would invite penal sanctions, all without first verifying or justifying the facts,” the judge said in a strongly worded ruling.

The court awarded Senator Mogeni Ksh5 million in general damages, Lady Justice Mogeni Ksh500,000, and an additional Ksh1 million in exemplary damages jointly. The award will attract interest at court rates until payment is completed, and NMG will also bear the costs of the suit.

The ruling dismissed claims against one of the editors named in the case, finding no sustainable grounds for personal liability. However, the outcome is seen as a stern warning to media houses on the dangers of reckless reporting.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, Senator Mogeni welcomed the decision, describing it as a victory for accountability. “This judgment is not just about us – it’s about upholding the truth and reminding the media that freedom comes with responsibility,” he said.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Nation Media Group will comply with the ruling or move to appeal.