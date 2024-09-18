Connect with us

News

National Assembly Approves Douglas Kanja as new Police IG

By

Published

GVAphwgXUAApO46 1723723038

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Douglas Kanja as the Inspector General of Police.

The appointment was approved on Wednesday after the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security Gabriel Tongoyo submitted to the house that his committee had approved the appointment.

”Taking into consideration the findings of the joint committees of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and the Senate standing committee on Defence and Foreign Relations in its report on the vetting of Douglas Kanja Kirocho for approval as the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

“This house approves the appointment of Douglas Kanja Kirocho as the Inspector General of the National Police Service,’’ National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced.

Kanja was nominated by President William Ruto as the Police IG following the exit of Japhet Koome.

The nominee will now await formal appointment by the Head of State before being sworn in into office.

Prior to his appointment, Kanja served as acting IG. However, he had to leave the post for a while to go through the parliamentary vetting and approval process.

Previously, he served as Commander of the General Service Unit for five years, Deputy Commander of the General Service Unit for three years and County Police Commander in charge of Kilifi County.

The IG nominee has also served as Deputy Commander of the Kenya Airports Police Unit, Chief Armourer at the Police Headquarters and Deputy Chief Armourer at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, among other senior positions in the NPS.

Also Read: High Court Suspends IG Kanja’s Decision To Ban Protests In Nairobi CBD

