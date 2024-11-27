Connect with us

News

National Assembly Approves Ruto’s CBK Deputy Governor Nominee

By

Published

File image of the National Assembly.

The National Assembky has approved the nomination of Gerald Nyaoma Arita to be the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Nyaoma was approved on Wednesday, November 27 after the chairperson of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, Kuria Kimani, moved a special motion that recommended him for the post following an interview.

“Taking into consideration the findings of the Joint Committee of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning and the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget in its Report on the vetting of a nominee for appointment as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, this House approves the appointment of Mr Gerald Nyaoma Arita as the Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya,” Kuria stated.

Nyaoma was nominated to the CBK position by President William Ruto on Tuesday, November 12.

He is a career central banker with 36 years of professional experience and is the outgoing Director of the Banking Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Nyaoma previously held various positions at the Central Bank of Kenya, including Director of financial Markets Development; Director, Banking Services; Director, Bank Supervision Department; Acting Director, Internal Audit Department; Senior Manager, National Payment Services Division; and Assistant Branch Manager, Mombasa Branch, among others.

He holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar, and a Bachelor of Economics (First Class Honours) from the University of Nairobi.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), a Certified Secretary (CS), and an Associate of the Kenya Institute of Bankers (AKIB).

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Former IEBC Chair Issack Hassan,Ex-MP Jaguar To Gov’t Jobs

