National Land Commission Targets Private Land for Proposed Wajir Air Base

The government has initiated the process of acquiring privately owned land in Wajir County for a proposed military air base, with the National Land Commission (NLC) targeting a 0.8401-hectare parcel registered under Wajir Township Block 2/1424.

In a Gazette notice, the commission announced its intention to compulsorily acquire the property on behalf of the Ministry of Defence for the planned Wajir Air Base.

The notice, dated October 28, 2026, identifies Elyas Sheikh Abdinoor as the landowner and cites Section 110 of the Land Act, which provides for compulsory acquisition of private land for public purposes.

“Notice is given that the National Land Commission intends to acquire parcels of land shown in the schedule hereunder on behalf of Ministry of Defence in accordance with section 110 of the Land Act for Proposed Wajir Air Base Land Acquisition: Title Deed Number Wajir Township Block 2/1424 in Wajir County,” the notice stated.

The commission has invited interested parties to inspect the plans showing the affected property at its offices at Ardhi House, third floor, Room 305, along 1st Ngong Avenue in Nairobi. The plans are also available at the County Coordinator’s offices in Narok County.

The NLC said a notice of inquiry into the acquisition would be published in the Kenya Gazette in line with Section 112 of the Land Act, paving the way for the next stage of the process.

The proposed facility would add to Kenya’s existing military aviation infrastructure. The country has two main dedicated military air bases: Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi, which serves as the Kenya Air Force headquarters, and Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, which serves as the country’s main tactical fighter base.

The Wajir project is among several public infrastructure developments for which the government is pursuing compulsory land acquisition.

In Lamu County, the NLC has scheduled inquiries involving two parcels measuring a combined 303.55 hectares for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project. The parcels measure 84.65 hectares and 218.9 hectares, with compensation and the propriety of the acquisition among the issues expected to be discussed.

Other planned acquisitions include land in Kisii and Bomet counties for the Mugenu Bridge along the Kaplong-Kisii Highway, as well as property along Kilgoris-Longorian Road for the Mahor River Project. In Nakuru County, the commission has also scheduled an inquiry into acquiring five acres adjoining Kenyatta Barracks.

Affected landowners are required to submit written compensation claims, identification documents, KRA PINs, ownership records and bank details before the scheduled inquiries. The process is expected to address compensation and other matters concerning the affected properties.