The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a nationwide recruitment of police cadets, inviting qualified Kenyans with undergraduate degrees to submit applications.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, November 24, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said applications would open on November 25, 2026, and close on December 10, 2026.

“Pursuant to Article 238, 243, 244, 245 as read with Articles 10, 27(8) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service (NPS) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of suitably qualified persons to be trained as Police Cadets.

“Applications must be submitted online between 25th November 2026 and 10th December 2026,” the advert stated.

Kanja noted that shortlisted candidates would be notified through the application portal or print media by January 7, 2027.

According to the advertisement, applicants must be Kenyan citizens holding valid national identity cards.

Candidates must also possess at least an undergraduate degree from a recognised university or institution, alongside a minimum KCSE mean grade of C+ and at least a C+ in either English or Kiswahili.

Other requirements include registration with the relevant statutory body, where applicable, compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution, and being physically and medically fit.

The applicants must be between 22 and 30 years old and have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

The service further stated that female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment or at any point during the entire training period.

NPS listed several academic and professional qualifications that will give candidates an added advantage during recruitment.

They include Forensic Science and related fields, Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Counselling Psychology.

Other preferred disciplines include Engineering and other technical fields, Law, Journalism, Media and Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Statistics and Data Analysis, Education and Training, and Music.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the National Police Service website, www.nationalpolice.go.ke, under the News and Events section, or directly through recruitment.nationalpolice.go.ke.

Applicants must provide their personal details, academic qualifications, work experience, courses undertaken, referees, and other relevant information.

The service clarified that only shortlisted applicants would be contacted for scheduled physical interviews.