National Police Service Names Acting DCI Director

The National Police Service (NPS) has appointed Massa Hamisi Salim as the acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

He was announced by the commision in a statement on Thursday September 29 evening.

“NPSC appoints Massa Hamisi Salim as the Director of Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,”

Salim’s appointment comes after former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti resigned from his position.

President William Ruto had instructed the National Police Service to appoint an acting DCI head before conducting interviews for the job.

The president made the statements while announcing his new cabinet on Tuesday this week.

“I have also received the resignation of DCI Kinoti and directed the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position. Meanwhile, they should get somebody to act in that position,” President Ruto stated.

The National Police Service is set to conduct interviews until October 6.

“Pursuant to section 30 as read together with sections 29 and 30 of the NPS Act No.11A of 2011 Revised (2017), the Commission is mandated to recommend to the President persons for appointment as Director of Criminal Investigations.

“A person shall be qualified for appointment as the Director of Criminal Investigations if the person has had a distinguished career in his/her field and has knowledge and experience in criminal investigation or policing,” NPSC advertised.

To be eligible for the position, one must be a Kenyan citizen, possess a degree from a recognized KenyanUniversity, have a minimum of ten years of demonstrated managerial experience in a public institution, and have knowledge and experience in criminal investigation or police.

The candidates must also have relevant experience in at least one of the following areas: management, law, economics, change management, finance, governance, or public administration.

