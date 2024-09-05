Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

National Treasury Official Found Dead in Machakos

By

Published

national treasury wall

national treasury

National Treasury employee Evans Chirchir, who had been reported missing, has been found dead at Machakos Level V morgue.

According to the Machakos Level Five Hospital medical superintendent Dr. Daniel Katua,the deceased was brought to the facility on August 31, 2024, at 9:20 p.m.

Katua noted that the body was identified based on information from the mortuary’s attendants.

The family obtained the required police documentation and collected and transferred the body to Machakos Funeral Home. 

Chirchir disappeared on August 31, according to his family lawyers. 

The family, anxious and unable to contact him, sought legal assistance to find out his whereabouts.

FmTk9kpTURBXy8zYWZkYWI1OTMwZDc1YjBhOTA5ZDQxN2M5MWE0YWI5Yy5wbmeSlQMyAM0Bss0BGpUCzQGyzQEawsPeAAKhMAahMQA

The family also disclosed that Chirchir had previously voiced concerns about his safety, revealing that he had received death threats over a Ksh 286 million tender he was involved with at work.

“Mr Evans was found dead, and the family members confirmed when they visited the Machakos Level 5 Hospital. But before that, there were issues related to threats to the life of Evans Chirchir,” Family lawyer Felix Keaton said.

He alleged that the tender could be directly linked to his sudden and tragic demise of Chirchir.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are questionable and mysterious. The manner he was killed heinously by the criminals is raises eyebrows. It cannot be a coincidence that the issues of tender can be related to the death and as such we know what to speculate at this juncture,” Keaton added. 

The Treasury Employee is reported to have had a meeting with acquaintances in Machakos before he disappeared.  

Also Read: Suspect Impersonating KDF Officer Arrested in Nairobi With Deadly Weapons

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020