National Treasury Official Found Dead in Machakos

National Treasury employee Evans Chirchir, who had been reported missing, has been found dead at Machakos Level V morgue.

According to the Machakos Level Five Hospital medical superintendent Dr. Daniel Katua,the deceased was brought to the facility on August 31, 2024, at 9:20 p.m.

Katua noted that the body was identified based on information from the mortuary’s attendants.

The family obtained the required police documentation and collected and transferred the body to Machakos Funeral Home.

Chirchir disappeared on August 31, according to his family lawyers.

The family, anxious and unable to contact him, sought legal assistance to find out his whereabouts.

The family also disclosed that Chirchir had previously voiced concerns about his safety, revealing that he had received death threats over a Ksh 286 million tender he was involved with at work.

“Mr Evans was found dead, and the family members confirmed when they visited the Machakos Level 5 Hospital. But before that, there were issues related to threats to the life of Evans Chirchir,” Family lawyer Felix Keaton said.

He alleged that the tender could be directly linked to his sudden and tragic demise of Chirchir.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are questionable and mysterious. The manner he was killed heinously by the criminals is raises eyebrows. It cannot be a coincidence that the issues of tender can be related to the death and as such we know what to speculate at this juncture,” Keaton added.

The Treasury Employee is reported to have had a meeting with acquaintances in Machakos before he disappeared.

Also Read: Suspect Impersonating KDF Officer Arrested in Nairobi With Deadly Weapons