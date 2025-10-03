NCBA Bank Manager Charged Over Theft of Ksh52 Million

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has charged an NCBA Bank operations manager with the theft of over Sh52 million from the financial institution.

Philip Rotich Kiprono, who served as the operations manager at NCBA’s Kisii branch, was arraigned before the Kisii Law Courts, where he faced 134 criminal charges.

Kiprono is accused of siphoning Sh52,404,084.95 from the bank on diverse dates between December 13, 2022, and October 10, 2024, while working in his managerial capacity.

He was charged with multiple offences, including theft by servant, acquisition of proceeds of crime, possession and use of proceeds of crime, forgery, and uttering false documents.

The offences are said to contravene provisions of the Penal Code and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.

Kiprono pleaded not guilty to all charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Obae Omwansa.

The prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Solomon Njeru, urged the court to impose stringent bond terms, citing the substantial amount of money involved.

The magistrate directed that a ruling on bond terms be delivered on October 9, 2025, while a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for October 16, 2025.

Kiprono will remain remanded at Kisii Prison until the court issues further directions.

Also Read: ODPP Secures Arrest Warrant for British National Linked to Agnes Wanjiru Murder