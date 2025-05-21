NCIC Goes After Gachagua Over 2007 Violence Remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks that the country risks a repeat of the 2007 bloodshed.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 21, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia termed the comments as dangerously insensitive, warning that they risk undermining years of national healing and peacebuilding.

Kobia cautioned that downplaying the post-election violence, which claimed over 1,000 lives, was deeply insensitive to the memory of the victims and the resilience of the survivors.

“We are concerned by Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, Former Deputy President, recent remarks, in which he referred to the 2007/2008 post-election violence as a ‘Christmas party.’

“Certainly, these thoughts are not only appalling but dangerously insensitive to the pain, loss, and trauma suffered by thousands of Kenyans during one of the darkest chapters in our history,” the statement read.

The NCIC chair also urged fellow leaders to exercise the highest level of responsibility in their public and private remarks.

“Let it be made clear: there is nothing festive about the deaths, displacement, and devastation that marked that period. To trivialize such a profound national tragedy is to dishonour the memory of the victims and the resilience of the survivors,” Kobia stated.

He further said NCIC is working with other agencies to hold Gachagua responsible for the remarks.

Gachagua while speaking during an interview with Obinna Live TV on Friday May 16, warned that attempts to rig the 2027 election results and subvert the will of the people could lead to unprecedented election violence worse than in 2007/2008.

“The mood in the country if IEBC tries to mess with the election, there will be no country here. 2007 will look like a Christmas party. I can tell you. I want to implore those commissioners to be patriotic and not to attempt to impose William Ruto on Kenyans, it will not work,” Gachagua said.