News

NCIC Raises Alarm Over Escalating Political and Ethnic Hostilities in Isiolo County

By

Published

Gxz 6HoWIAA2Qou

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has raised concern over the rising wave of political intolerance and insecurity in Isiolo County.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted that Isiolo County has, over the past few months, witnessed a series of troubling events.

Kobia pointed out that the attempted impeachment of Governor Adi Guyo triggered a dangerous wave of violence, vandalism, ethnic incitement, and disruption of peace and cohesion.

“What is unfolding in Isiolo is not a sheer expression of political contestation. It is a profound breakdown of political order that threatens to fragile social cohesion fabric, peace, and cohesion among the various ethnic groups in this country. Like a crack in the foundation of a house, the unrest risks undermining the entire structure of governance and community trust,” said Kobia.

The NCIC Chair said the commission is alarmed by credible reports of illegal firearms infiltrating the region, the alleged involvement of external mercenaries, the mobilization of criminal gangs, and the misuse of public resources to finance politically motivated violence.

Kobia said that if the developments are not urgently and decisively addressed, they will escalate into a full-blown conflict with devastating consequences for Isiolo County and all its neighboring counties.

NCIC called on all leaders, communities, and residents of Isiolo County to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and refrain from any form of violence, incitement, or hate speech.

The Commission also recommended the immediate convening of a dialogue among leaders from Isiolo and all the other interested parties.

Further, NCIC urged the national government to deploy a coordinated, multi-agency security operation under a unified command.

“This operation must prioritize the protection of lives and property, dismantle illegal arms trade, and ensure accountability for all perpetrators of violence,” Kobia added.

