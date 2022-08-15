Connect with us

News

NCIC Sends Message To Kenyans Ahead of Presidential Results Announcement

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has urged the Presidential winner of the 2022 Kenyan election to make peace with his opponent

Speaking on Monday August 15, NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia stated that the election was peaceful and urged the two leaders(Ruto and Raila)  to find a way to work together.

“We urge the winner to reach across the divide to make peace and forge a way forward… We ask for the runner to be dignified and treated with decorum,” Kobia said in a statement to the press.

Kobia praised leaders who have already accepted defeat, suggesting that others should follow their example.

“We commended leaders who have accepted defeat peacefully and those who are seeking legal redress peacefully.” He stated. 

NCIC urged Kenyans to avoid from criticizing one another because they understand the agony of defeat.

The commission stated that every individual’s contribution to the country’s peace effort is significant.

“We all are brothers and sisters and Kenya needs us to remain so, no matter our political affiliations,” Kobia said.

More to follow…….

