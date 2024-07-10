Connect with us

News

NCIC Summons MP Farah Maalim After Comments On Gen Z Protests

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim following his controversial remarks on the recent Gen Z-led anti-government protests.

In a statement, NCIC ordered Maalim to appear before the commission offices in Upper Hill Nairobi on Thursday, July 11 at 11: 00 am.

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Daadab Member of Parliament, Hon. Farah Maalim to appear before the Commission this Thursday 11th July 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at its offices on the 17th Floor, Britam Tower, Hospital Road, Upper hill, Nairobi,” NCIC stated.

The commission noted that it is investigating utterances made by the MP in Somali language, on the Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

According to NCIC, the utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act.

“Hon. Farah Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the aforementioned ongoing investigations.

“Failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time, is an offense as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act,” NCIC added.

Maalim in a video that has since gone viral on social media said that if he were the president of Kenya, he would have slaughtered 5,000 young protesters every day.

“This was an attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents, and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80% from one tribe were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings,” said the Daadab MP.

“God forbid if I was president I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious, there is no two ways about it,” he added.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces 6-Day Multi-Sectoral Forum To Adress Gen Z Issues

