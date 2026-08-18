NCIC Summons MP Peter Kaluma Over Alleged Inciteful Remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma over utterances allegedly made in Homa Bay before the Linda Mwananchi rally.

In a statement on Monday, August 17, 2026, the commission said it is investigating remarks allegedly made by Kaluma on or about August 15 in Homa Bay County.

According to NCIC, Kaluma allegedly called for action against individuals who are supporting a one-term presidency and those perceived to have worked with political opponents.

The commission directed Kaluma to present himself before the commission at its offices on the 17th floor of Britam Towers on Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 a.m.

“Pursuant thereto, you are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission situated at Britam Towers, Upper Hill on 17th Floor on Wednesday, 19th August 2026, at 10:00 a.m., so as to assist the Commission with the ongoing investigations,” NCIC stated.

This comes after police officers also arrested 37 suspects in connection with the violence witnessed during the Linda Mwananchi Rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday, August 16.

The National Police Service (NPS) noted that the incident left journalists injured, with five police vehicles destroyed alongside several civilian vehicles.

NPS also reported that a police vehicle lost control during the incidents, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers.

“Regrettably, several criminal incidents were recorded, including an attack on journalists performing their lawful duties, damage to five police vehicles deployed for public order maintenance, and damage to several civilian motor vehicles.

“In addition, one police vehicle lost control, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers,” NPS stated.

The service said a total of 37 suspected gang members have so far been arrested and were found in possession of various crude weapons.

The recovered items included machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches.

“A total of 37 suspected gang members have been arrested and were found in possession of various crude weapons, including machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches. The suspects will be processed accordingly and must face the full force of the law,” NPS said.