The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned lawyer Ndegwa Njiru over remarks he allegedly made against President William Ruto during a public rally in Wamunyu, Machakos County.

The commission directed Njiru to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 11:00 am at its offices on the 17th floor of Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Among the remarks cited by NCIC, Njiru allegedly accused the Head of State of presiding over the deaths of young people, corruption, and the sale of national assets.

The commission said its preliminary assessment of the remarks, considering their nature, context, public dissemination, subsequent public reactions, and the prevailing political and ethnic dynamics, raised concerns warranting further investigation.

NCIC cited possible contraventions of Articles 28 and 33(3) of the Constitution, Section 13(1)(a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act and Section 94(1) of the Penal Code.

“The said utterances, directed against the President of the Republic of Kenya, who is a symbol of national unity pursuant to Article 131(1) of the Constitution, raise concerns regarding the likelihood of a breach of the peace, escalation of political and ethnic hostilities and the undermining of national cohesion and harmonious coexistence,” the Commission said.

The commission further argued that the remarks, directed at the President, who is constitutionally recognised as a symbol of national unity, raised concerns about a breach of peace, the escalation of political and ethnic hostilities, and the undermining of national cohesion.

NCIC indicated that the proceedings could include conciliation where appropriate, adding that the hearing would provide Njiru with an opportunity to be heard before a determination is made.

“The hearing may also include conciliation where appropriate. The hearing shall constitute your opportunity to be heard before the Commission makes its determination on the material before it,” NCIC said.