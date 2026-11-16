Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has faulted President William Ruto over the corruption concerns raised in a World Bank report.

Speaking on Monday, November 16, the People’s Party of Kenya leader said the findings reflect the period under Ruto’s administration.

He accused the President of presiding over an economic environment undermined by corruption and patronage, arguing that instead of focusing on making policies that benefit Kenyans, he has allegedly turned government policies into avenues for advancing his business interests.

Nyoro further cautioned the President against dragging former heads of state into his administration’s failures, as highlighted in the report.

At the same time, Nyoro maintained that opposition leaders are committed to consolidating their support ahead of the 2027 General Election, assuring Kenyans that they will rally behind a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto.

He said the opposition has already strategized on how to engage voters across the country and is confident that Kenyans will turn out in numbers to vote out the current administration.

The PPK leader told President Ruto to keep off opposition affairs, arguing that the opposition’s unity is a matter between its leaders and Kenyans, and not something the President should concern himself with.

Nyoro accused Ruto of involving himself in opposition matters instead of concentrating on what he termed his failed leadership, insisting that the opposition is prepared to support whichever presidential candidate they collectively settle on to lead the country and deliver the desired change.

Further, the MP took issue with the President’s language, urging him to tame his mouth and exercise decorum in his public statements, particularly when addressing other leaders.

He claimed that President Ruto has repeatedly used insults and disrespectful remarks, saying leadership requires restraint and maturity to avoid words that could cause harm.

He urged Ruto to accord retired President Uhuru Kenyatta the respect he deserves, warning that Ruto should remember that he too will leave office and expect the same respect from those who will succeed him.