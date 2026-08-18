Ndindi Nyoro Joins People’s Party after Dumping UDA

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has announced that he has joined the People’s Party after quitting the ruling UDA party.

Speaking on Monday, August 17, Ndindi said he and his supporters had joined the new political outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“As Ndindi Nyoro, together with my supporters, from today, I have joined a party called the People’s Party of Kenya. As members of the People’s Party of Kenya, we have today joined the opposition,” he stated.

The lawmaker said his decision followed nearly a year of consultations and introspection, during which he engaged several opposition leaders.

Among the leaders he engaged were former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Edwin Sifuna, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Fred Matiang’i.

Ndindi urged Kenyans to consider the People’s Party as part of the political alternatives ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“When you look at the leaders who will take Kenya forward from next year, I also humbly ask the people of Kenya to consider the People’s Party. They, too, have leaders who can work together with others so that we can liberate Kenya in August next year,” he said.

The Kiharu MP said he would begin a series of political tours across the country, with Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Nandi among the areas he plans to visit.

Ndindi explained that his move to join the opposition was also informed by his dissatisfaction with the President William Ruto-led UDA Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I know you all know that we left the government a long time ago and dissociated ourselves from the wheelbarrow party, UDA. From what I can see, even those with the wheelbarrows themselves will eventually leave and abandon it,” he said.