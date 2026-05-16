Ndindi Nyoro Pushes Emergency Parliament Recall Over Rising Fuel Prices

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has intensified pressure on the government by calling for an emergency recall of Parliament to address the sharp rise in fuel prices that has sparked nationwide public outrage.

In a formal letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Nyoro urged lawmakers to return from recess for a special sitting to deliberate on urgent legislative proposals aimed at lowering pump prices by as much as KSh27 per litre.

The outspoken legislator wants the House recalled as early as Monday, May 18, the same day matatu operators, motorists and other transport players are expected to stage nationwide protests over the latest fuel price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

“I respectfully write to request your consideration for the recall of the National Assembly from recess… to deliberate on urgent proposed legislative amendments aimed at reducing the cost of fuel in the country,” Nyoro stated in the letter.

Parliament is currently on recess and is scheduled to resume normal sittings on May 26, but Nyoro argues the current economic situation cannot wait any longer.

Among the proposals tabled by the MP is an amendment to the VAT Act to reduce the 8 per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products to zero, effectively making petrol, diesel and kerosene VAT exempt.

According to Nyoro, the move would lower the cost of super petrol by KSh15.87 per litre and diesel by KSh17.99 per litre.

“We have proposed amendments on the VAT Act to reduce VAT on fuel products from 8 per cent to zero,” Nyoro said. “All these proposals can reduce the price by an acceptable margin and avert damaging inflationary effects to the economy.”

The lawmaker also wants the Road Maintenance Levy Fund reduced by KSh7 through the revocation of the 2024 levy order, arguing that the current taxes are worsening the already high cost of living facing millions of Kenyans.

Additionally, Nyoro revealed that his team has proposed an extra KSh5 billion diesel subsidy, noting that the measure would not require parliamentary approval and could be implemented immediately by the government.

The proposals come after EPRA increased the price of super petrol by KSh16.65 and diesel by a record KSh46.29 per litre, pushing fuel prices to historic highs and triggering fears of rising transport fares, food costs and inflation.

Nyoro’s push now places fresh political pressure on the Kenya Kwanza administration, which has faced mounting criticism over the increasing economic burden on households and businesses across the country.