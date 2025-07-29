Ndindi Nyoro Shifted from Budget Powerhouse to Diaspora Docket

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been moved from the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee to the lesser-known Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee.

The unexpected move, approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, follows a motion by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro that ushered in a set of committee changes. Political observers say the realignment signals a recalibration of influence within legislature.

Nyoro’s exit from the Budget Committee: a role widely seen as one of the most influential in shaping Kenya’s financial direction, has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum. He has been replaced by Edwin Mugo Gichuki.

Sources suggest the move could be strategic, potentially positioning Nyoro for future national responsibilities while responding to growing interest in diaspora affairs. “This reshuffle is a testament to the dynamic nature of parliamentary work,” said a parliamentary insider who requested anonymity. “Every member brings unique strengths, and these changes aim to optimize our legislative output and oversight functions.”

Speaking to The Standard, Nyoro downplayed the shift, saying, “I am ready to serve wherever my colleagues and the people want me to. If it’s not me leading the Budget docket, I will still give it my all wherever I’m posted.”

The shake-up reaches far beyond Nyoro. Muiruri Muthama Stanley now heads the Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation, taking over from Chepkwony Charity Kathambi, who returns to the Committee on Implementation.

Meanwhile, Bensuda Joyce Atieno Osogo fills the slot left by the late Charles Ong’ondo Were, and Njoroge Mary Wamaua takes over from Liza Chelule Chepkorir in the Departmental Committee on Labour. Chelule, in turn, joins the Committee on Regional Development.

Leah Sopiato Sankaire replaces Gichuki in the Tourism and Wildlife Committee, while John Okano Bwire replaces Geoffrey Ruku, now Public Service Cabinet Secretary in the Trade and Industry Committee.

Other notable changes include new appointments to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight, Public Petitions, Powers and Privileges, and National Cohesion Committees.