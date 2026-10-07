Ndindi Nyoro Suspended from Parliament for 5 Sittings

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has been suspended from Parliament for a period of five days after he declined to apologize to the House.

The People’s Party leader was suspended after he refused to retract his claims that calls from higher offices influenced government agencies to purchase Kenya Pipeline Company shares.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula demanded that the Kiharu lawmaker apologize for claims on the Kenya Pipeline IPO.

However, Nyoro stood his ground and declined to apologize and asked to be given two more weeks to provide the required evidence.

“Honorable Speaker, what I stated is the truth, and the truth rides higher than the rules. And, therefore, I can’t apologize for the obvious,” said Nyoro.

Speaker Wetang’ula then ruled that Nyoro was guilty of grossly disorderly conduct and suspended him from the National Assembly for five sitting days.

“In that case, Honourable Ndindi, you are now guilty of grossly disorderly conduct, and I’ll give you the most lenient of the provided punishments and exclude you from the House for five sitting days,” Wetang’ula ruled.

Addressing the media after being suspended, Nyoro said it was unfortunate that he had been suspended for speaking the truth.

“It is unfortunate that I have been banned from attending Parliament for several sessions. I never want to be a rabble-rouser or say things that I cannot substantiate, but I was never given time to be able to substantiate my claims in a parliamentary way,” he stated.