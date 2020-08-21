Nduru Zako Hazitanizuia Kufanya Kazi – Uhuru Blasts Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will not be drawn to divisive and noisy politics coming from some quarters of solutions.

Speaking at KICC on Friday where he issued title deeds to Embakasi residents, the President said he is more concerned about providing solutions to problems facing Kenyans.

Though he did not mention the name of DP William Ruto, it clear that the message was directed at the man from Sugoi who has been making a lot of noise on social media in recent times.

“Haja yetu ni kuleta suluhuu ambayo ni ya manufaa kwa watu wetu. Siyo kugonganisha vichwa za wananchi na kugonganisha watu kwa mambo ya ukabila na siasa duni ambayo haisaidii watu,” Uhuru said.

‘Mimi mtanitambua kwa vitendo vyangu lakini siyo kwa yale ambayo nitakua napiga nduru kila siku. Kazi mtaiona. Wa kupiga kelele acha waendelee,” he added.

PRESIDENT Kenyatta says he won't interfere with #RevenueFormula standoff in Senate; says equity, fairness should prevail.pic.twitter.com/iNB0YBhvMF — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) August 21, 2020

DP William Ruto has been making a lot of noise on social media, especially over the Third basis revenue formula. On Tuesday, the DP criticized the government for the arrest of three Senators opposed to the formula. He said Jubilee was not elected to use threaten Kenyans and leaders with the police force.

On Thursday, the DP took a swipe at the government over the alleged loss of billions of money meant to fight COVID-19. The DP, using laughing emojis, said at least he won’t be blamed for the stolen money because he is not in government.

Uhuru has maintained that leadership comes from God and only time will tell who becomes the next President.

