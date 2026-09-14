NEA Tells Kenyans How to Spot Fake Recruitment Agencies Before Paying for Jobs Abroad

The National Employment Authority (NEA) has issued fresh guidance to Kenyans eyeing jobs overseas, urging them to run two basic checks before handing over any money to a recruitment agency.

In an update issued on Monday, the Authority said jobseekers should verify both the agency handling their application and the job itself before committing any funds or travelling abroad.

“The National Employment Authority (NEA) continues to advocate for safe, orderly and fair labour mobility and urges job seekers to exercise caution when dealing with companies purporting to be recruitment agencies, such as Nduanny Global Consultancy,” the update read.

The first check, NEA said, is confirming that the agency is officially registered with the government. Jobseekers can do this by searching for the company on the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAIMS) portal, which lists all agencies recognised by the Authority. Beyond registration, applicants should also confirm that the agency’s licence is still valid before engaging its services or paying any fees.

The second check involves the job itself.

“Job seekers should verify the specific overseas job being advertised and ensure that the opportunity can be independently confirmed through the NEAIMS portal,” NEA stated.

The Authority cautioned Kenyans against individuals or companies advertising overseas opportunities that cannot be independently verified through official channels.

The advisory comes as authorities continue investigating widespread fraud in the labour recruitment sector. In January 2026, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua disclosed that 390 cases of alleged fraud linked to labour and travel agencies were under investigation. Of those, 116 involved travel agents who were allegedly not registered with either NEA or the Business Registration Service.

The probe has been driven by a multi-agency task force made up of officials from the Ministry of Labour, the Office of the Attorney General, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Mutua said the task force had already completed 15 case files, which have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

The NEA advisory follows a similar warning issued days earlier by UNICEF, which cautioned the public against fraudulent job offers claiming to be linked to the UN children’s agency. UNICEF stressed that it does not charge fees at any stage of recruitment and urged applicants to verify all vacancies through its official portal, jobs.unicef.org, rather than respond to unsolicited offers.

For Kenyans considering work abroad, both agencies say the message is the same: verify first, and never pay or share personal information based on an offer that cannot be confirmed through official channels.