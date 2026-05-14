NEMA Arrests 13 Kitui Business Owners in Environmental Compliance Crackdown

The National Environment Management Authority has arrested 13 business proprietors in Kitui County for allegedly operating without the required environmental licences, as the government intensifies its nationwide crackdown on environmental pollution and non-compliance.

The arrests followed a series of inspections conducted across hotels, hospitals, petrol stations, and other commercial facilities to assess adherence to environmental regulations, particularly on wastewater treatment and pollution control.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NEMA said its environmental inspectors discovered several establishments operating without mandatory licences and failing to comply with waste management standards.

“NEMA Environmental inspectors have arrested 13 proprietors of facilities in Kitui County operating without requisite environmental licences from the Authority,” the agency stated.

According to the authority, many of the inspected facilities were found discharging untreated wastewater into the environment, contrary to the provisions of the Water Quality Regulations 2024. The regulations require all facilities generating wastewater to treat it before releasing it into the environment and to obtain an Effluent Discharge Licence (EDL).

“The Water Quality Regulations 2024 provide that facilities should treat their wastewater before discharging to the environment and obtain an Effluent Discharge Licence,” NEMA added.

The crackdown comes barely a week after Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa directed NEMA to intensify enforcement against businesses accused of polluting the environment and operating without proper pollution-control systems.

“I have directed NEMA to enforce the law firmly and without compromise. Any facility found in violation, especially those operating without proper effluent treatment systems, will face immediate sanctions, including closure. We have adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach,” Barasa said in an earlier statement.

The CS also warned against illegal waste disposal and waste burning practices, saying the government is keen on strengthening environmental protection and public health safeguards.

In recent months, NEMA has expanded inspections across several counties as part of efforts to enforce environmental laws and curb pollution linked to industrial waste, sewage discharge, and poor waste management practices.

The authority noted that continued non-compliance poses serious risks to human health, water sources, and the broader ecosystem. Businesses and institutions were urged to regularise their operations by acquiring the necessary licences and complying with environmental standards.

The latest operation in Kitui signals the government’s growing push to hold businesses accountable for environmental degradation while reinforcing sustainable waste management and pollution control measures across the country.