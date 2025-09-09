Nepal Prime Minister Resigns, Gen Zs Torch Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has resigned a day after deadly protests in the country, in which at least 19 people were killed by security forces on Monday.

Oli tendered his resignation on Tuesday, September 9, in an official letter to Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

“In view of the adverse situation in the country, I have resigned effective today to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution,” Oli said in his resignation letter.

Oli, 73, was sworn in for his fourth term in July last year as the country’s 14th prime minister since 2008.

The Nepal protests were sparked by the government’s move to impose a social media ban, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

That ban was seen by many as an attack on freedom of speech. It was lifted early on Tuesday morning following a late-night Cabinet crisis meeting, before Prime Minister Oli tendered his resignation.

Though the protests were triggered by the social media ban, there has been widespread frustration with the government over the perceived lack of action to tackle corruption.

Despite Oli’s resignation, the Nepalese citizens continued with their protests in Kathmandu and set Parliament and other government buildings on fire.

Kathmandu airport, Nepal’s main international gateway, was closed with immediate effect as smoke from fires nearby set by protesters could endanger the safety of aircraft.

The organizers described the protests as “Gen Z demonstrations,” fueled by young people’s frustration over the government’s perceived inaction on corruption and the lack of economic opportunities.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Introduces Free Visas for Tourists to Boost its Tourism Industry and Economy