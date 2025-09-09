Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nepal Prime Minister Resigns, Gen Zs Torch Parliament

By

Published

FotoJet (20)

Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has resigned a day after deadly protests in the country, in which at least 19 people were killed by security forces on Monday.

Oli tendered his resignation on Tuesday, September 9, in an official letter to Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

“In view of the adverse situation in the country, I have resigned effective today to facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution,” Oli said in his resignation letter.

Oli, 73, was sworn in for his fourth term in July last year as the country’s 14th prime minister since 2008.

The Nepal protests were sparked by the government’s move to impose a social media ban, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

That ban was seen by many as an attack on freedom of speech. It was lifted early on Tuesday morning following a late-night Cabinet crisis meeting, before Prime Minister Oli tendered his resignation.

Though the protests were triggered by the social media ban, there has been widespread frustration with the government over the perceived lack of action to tackle corruption.

Despite Oli’s resignation, the Nepalese citizens continued with their protests in Kathmandu and set Parliament and other government buildings on fire.

Kathmandu airport, Nepal’s main international gateway, was closed with immediate effect as smoke from fires nearby set by protesters could endanger the safety of aircraft.

The organizers described the protests as “Gen Z demonstrations,” fueled by young people’s frustration over the government’s perceived inaction on corruption and the lack of economic opportunities.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Introduces Free Visas for Tourists to Boost its Tourism Industry and Economy

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021