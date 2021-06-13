Connect with us

Netanyahu Ousted As Israel`s Parliament Approves new Government

Naftali Bennett is sworn in as new Isreal PM to replace Benjamin Netanyahu

By

Published

A combination of images created on June 2 revealing the heads of Israels change coalition who formed alliance against PM Benjamin Netanyahu
KDRTV NEWS: Israel`s parliament has voted to approve a new government leading to the ouster of long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benjamin Netanyahu has served as Isreal`s PM for 12 straight years.

Naftali Bennett, 71,  has been sworn in as Israel`s first new prime minister in 12 years.

Netanyahu has been removed from power by a coalition government that was formed by anti-Netanyahu forces.

Former Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had handshake with Naftali Bennett before he Bennett was sworn in as PM

Isreal`s parliament approved the formation of a coalition government by just a single vote- 60 to 59, while one MP was absent.

Netanyahu`s long reign which is considered to be divisive officially ended on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Supporters of Bennett cheered his election before he exchanged a brief handshake with Mr. Netanyahu and then proceeded to the parliamentary chamber to take oath as Prime Minister.

Bennett is a Jewish nationalist and is the head of the right wing.

In the coalition government, Yair Lapid, a centrist leader is set to replace Bennett after two years if their coalition government will hold together.

The alliance is made up of eight parties whose mission was to oust the long-serving PM Netanyahu.

They said they are dedicated to ending Isreal`s prolix political gridlock.

