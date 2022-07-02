New Details Emerge on Police Officer Who Threw Teargas at Martha Karua in Kisii

New details have emerged on the police officer who was detained for lobbing teargas canisters during Martha Karua’s Azimio rally in Kisii on June 30.

Kisii Central Police boss Peter Kimani stated the officer was out of work on leave and did not attend the event in an official capacity as he was on leave.

Kimani added that the cop did not attend the usual parade that is held at the station every morning before officers are assigned on various tasks.

The Azimio rally was going on smoothly until the teargas was lobbed.

Karua’s security team swooped in swiftly and carried her away to safety as the crowd dispersed in confusion.

Around the ensuing stampede, several people were hurt as the Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate remained unfazed and fled the site to continue with her rallies in the county.

Security officers at the venue moved in and detained the suspect who was arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera.

Investigations into the police officer’s motivation are currently ongoing, and anti-terror police have been given 10 days to detain him and carry out their investigations.

The incident on Wednesday saw outgoing Kisii Governor James Ongwae and ODM’s gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati exchange accusations, with initial reports indicating animosity between the two opposing camps.

“Ongwae has on several occasions told me that I will not be the next Kisii governor. I am asking him why he is so focused on me yet he is not on the ballot? What angers him so much whenever he sees me, leave alone my name being mentioned? What does he want with me,” Arati lamented.

