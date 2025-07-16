New KCC’s Collapse Cripples Diary Farmers

What was once a symbol of Kenya’s agricultural strength has now become a case study in institutional rot. The New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) is facing an unprecedented collapse, triggered by a toxic mix of financial mismanagement, leadership failures, and systemic corruption.

Fresh revelations from insiders confirm a grim reality: the state-owned dairy agency is crumbling under unpaid salaries, suspended milk intake, and crippling debt, leaving thousands of dairy farmers desperate and destitute. Farmers can no longer deliver milk, access income, or repay loans, as banks tighten nooses on unpaid accounts.

Employees — ranging from field officers to senior managers — have reportedly gone months without pay. Worse still, salary deductions never reached statutory bodies or health insurance systems, exposing widespread financial impropriety. The relocation of the headquarters to Dandora only underlines the administrative disarray.

Acting Managing Director, Samuel Ichura, under whose tenure the firm’s situation worsened, faces rising accusations of nepotism, tribal hiring, and poor fiscal oversight. While recruitment continued, salaries were not paid, deepening internal divides and eroding trust in the leadership.

A leaked Auditor General’s report painted an even opaque picture: New KCC’s liabilities exceed its assets, with reported losses of over Ksh 1.5 billion before tax in mid-2024. Debt owed by government departments alone stands at over Ksh 500 million, with little sign of repayment or redress.

Now, what was meant to empower Kenya’s dairy sector has mutated into a burden on farmers and taxpayers alike.

Kenyan Parliament remains silent and accountability falters, what’s left is a warning: when state corporations rot, it is the common citizen who pays the highest price.