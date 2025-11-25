Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Health

New Mpox Cases Confirmed in Homa Bay and Kisumu

Published

Kenya’s fight against Mpox continues as two new cases have been confirmed, one in Homa Bay County and another in Kisumu County, adding to the nation’s growing tally of infections.

The Homa Bay patient, a 44-year-old man from Koduogo, Ndhiwa sub-county, developed symptoms while supervising KCSE exams and is currently under observation in an isolation ward at Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital. This marks Homa Bay’s second confirmed case, following a previous patient who had traveled from Kisii.

In Kisumu, a 42-year-old man who recently returned from Juba, South Sudan, has been admitted to Kisumu County Referral Hospital after experiencing symptoms.

County Executive Committee Member for Health, Gregory Ganda, confirmed the case and identified four close contacts now under observation.

Ganda urged anyone who traveled on the same Simba Coach bus on November 19 to seek medical evaluation and emphasized increased surveillance across health facilities for early detection.

These new infections contribute to Kenya’s ongoing Mpox outbreak, which began in July 2024 with the first case detected in Taita-Taveta County.

The outbreak is primarily driven by the Clade Ib Monkeypox virus, a more severe variant that has spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As of October 12, 2025, Kenya has reported 679 cases of Mpox Clade Ib, including nine deaths, with a sharp increase in cases since August 2025.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 314 Mpox cases across 22 counties since the outbreak began, with Mombasa, Busia, and Nakuru reporting the highest numbers.

Public health officials continue to stress the importance of avoiding close contact with infected individuals, practicing good hygiene, and seeking prompt medical attention for symptoms.

