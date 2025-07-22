Connect with us

News

New US Visa Fee Hits Kenyan Travelers Hard

New U.S. law signed by President Donald Trump will see Kenyans applying for non immigrant visas.
Kenyans planning to visit the United States will soon face a significant increase in visa application costs, as a new “visa integrity fee” of at least $250 (approximately Ksh 32,500) is set to take effect from October 1, 2025. This additional charge, mandated by the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” applies to most nonimmigrant visa categories, including tourist, student, work, and exchange visas.

The new fee is “in addition to” existing visa fees, meaning a Kenyan tourist visa, which currently costs $185 (Ksh 24,000), could now total over Ksh 56,500. For students, the F-1 visa application fees will rise from $535 to $785. The fee applies per individual, significantly increasing costs for families.

While the U.S. government states the fee aims to strengthen immigration enforcement and deter visa overstays, and is theoretically refundable if visa terms are fully complied with, many experts advise treating it as non-refundable due to unclear reimbursement mechanisms and the difficulty of obtaining money back from the government. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) anticipates that only a “small number of people would seek reimbursement”.

This policy disproportionately affects travelers from countries not part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which includes all African nations, as well as many in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Citizens from VWP countries, such as the UK and Japan, are exempt from this $250 fee, though their Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fees are also increasing.

Critics, including the U.S. Travel Association, argue that this fee creates an “unnecessary financial barrier” and could discourage international visitors, especially ahead of major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

