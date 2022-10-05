Connect with us

News

Ngatia’s 3 Day Business Visit to France Earns Kenya Business Opportunities, Financing KNCCI SMEs

By

Published

The president of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry KNCCI (KNCCI) Richard Ngatia is in Paris, France for a three-day business visit to forge deals of expanding business opportunities and financing KNCCI SMEs.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant is set to hold talks with key representatives of French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BBIFrance, Medef International and Ambition Africa.

On Tuesday, 4th October, the mega scope Managing Director was hosted at the French Chamber of Commerce Industry (CCI) led by the head of International Events and Partnership Ms Estelle Gillot Valet.

Mr Ngatia noted that the French Chamber of Commerce Industry (CCI) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) agreed to co-ordinate in expanding trade and investment opportunities through support of Business Incubators, Digital Technology, Apprenticeship Programs, SMEs Programs, Exhibitions and events.

He added that KNCCI will focus on ICT, logistics, agriculture, hospitality and infrastructure to expand its partnership with French Companies.

Since 2019, KNCCI has led business delegations to France in search of potential markets l. We have seen the growth of Kenyan Exports from $77M in 2019 to $91M in 2021 in the French Market.

Mr Ngatia also announced that Kenya will host CCI business delegations in 2023 to showcase the available business opportunities that will enhance the partnership of two business communities towards trade development.

Richard Ngatia moves to stop closure of entertainment joints in Nairobi.

On Monday, Richard Ngatia intervened to stop protect the entertainment joints from being shutdown following the order by Nairobi City County Council Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board that had threatened to revoke liquor licenses of 43 entertainment joints over noise pollution.

Ngatia invited the affected club owners for a dialogue to discuss the suitable agreement to protect business owners and residents. He also called upon the bar owners to heed to the laws in the provisions of noise pollution guidelines and ease the congestions on the roads within the perimeters of the entertainment joints.

