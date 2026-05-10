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NGEC Demands Police Recruitment Reforms After 18 Pregnant Recruits Dismissed

Vincent Olando

Published

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for urgent reforms in Kenya’s police recruitment and training system following the dismissal of 18 pregnant female recruits from the National Police Service Training College in Kiganjo.

The controversy emerged after the recruits were discontinued from training shortly after reporting to the college. According to the National Police Service (NPS), medical screenings conducted at Kiganjo and later confirmed at a government hospital in Nyeri established that the women were pregnant before joining training.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa said the incident had exposed major policy and constitutional gaps in the country’s police recruitment framework.

“The constitutional question that must be addressed is not whether pregnancy affects participation in strenuous training, but whether the State has a clear, lawful, proportionate, humane and non-discriminatory framework for handling such situations,” Jaldesa said.

The police service defended the move, arguing that police training involves intense drills, firearms exercises, obstacle courses and endurance activities that could endanger both pregnant recruits and their unborn children.

“This programme includes demanding drills, obstacle courses, and firearms training, conditions that pose serious risks to both a pregnant recruit and her unborn child,” the NPS stated, maintaining that the discontinuation was an administrative and protective measure rather than punishment.

However, the decision has triggered sharp criticism from lawmakers, human rights defenders and equality advocates who argue that the recruits were unfairly denied career opportunities after successfully passing the highly competitive national recruitment exercise.

NGEC warned that unclear recruitment guidelines and inconsistent administrative decisions could amount to discrimination and violate Article 27 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality and freedom from discrimination based on sex, pregnancy and health status.

The commission is now proposing a comprehensive overhaul of recruitment and training policies within the disciplined forces. Among the recommendations is the introduction of a deferment and re-admission mechanism that would allow pregnant recruits to resume training after delivery and recovery instead of facing outright dismissal.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba also joined calls for reforms, urging the police service to adopt a more humane and constitutional approach.

NGEC further called for greater transparency during recruitment exercises, including clear pre-recruitment disclosure requirements and stronger vetting systems following recent cases involving forged certificates, criminal records and recruitment irregularities.

The commission emphasized that constitutional equality does not mean ignoring operational realities within security institutions, but rather ensuring that all decisions remain lawful, fair and respectful of human dignity.

As public pressure mounts, the dismissal of the 18 recruits is now shaping into a wider national debate on gender equality, institutional reforms and the future of women in Kenya’s security sector.

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