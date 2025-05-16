Ngong Forest Under Threat as Luxury Hotel Builds in Secret

KDRTV NEWS – Ngong Forest: A luxury hotel is quietly taking shape in Nairobi’s Ngong Road Forest a land that is legally protected for its critical ecological role in the city’s well-being. The forest, a sanctuary for biodiversity and a vital water catchment area, now faces destruction under a veil of secrecy. With no public disclosure about the developer or official project approvals, environmentalists are raising the alarm, accusing government agencies of complicity through silence.

At the forefront of the resistance is the Green Belt Movement (GBM), which has formally demanded that the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) stop the ongoing construction. Yet, despite this formal protest, work continues unabated. The identity of the private developer remains a tightly guarded secret, fueling suspicions of backroom deals and deliberate circumvention of environmental regulations.

The silence from Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has only deepened public concern. Activists are questioning her ministry’s commitment to environmental stewardship, pointing out the glaring contradiction between Kenya’s international climate commitments and the destruction of its urban forests.

This is not an isolated case. Nairobi’s green spaces from Karura to Oloolua have come under repeated assault from land grabbers and developers, often with little or no accountability. But the situation in Ngong Road Forest is especially dire. Its degradation threatens not only wildlife and air quality but also the water security of a city already battling climate induced stress.

What’s most troubling is the opacity surrounding the project. Who approved construction in a protected forest? Was due process followed? Why has no Environmental Impact Assessment been made public? These are questions for KFS, NEMA, and, most critically, the Ministry of Environment. If the institutions tasked with safeguarding Kenya’s natural heritage can be bypassed this easily, what hope remains for the country’s other endangered ecosystems?

The GBM’s call to action must not go unanswered. This is more than an environmental issue, it’s a test of Kenya’s political will to uphold the rule of law and defend the public interest. Every tree felled in Ngong Road Forest chips away at Nairobi’s environmental future. Without immediate intervention, Kenya risks turning its green lungs into concrete deserts all for profit.