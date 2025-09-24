Nigerian National Fined Ksh46.5 Million Over Drug Traficking

The Kahawa law courts has convicted and fined Okwudili Cletus Onuh, a Nigerian national, Ksh46.5 million in a high-profile narcotics case.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 24, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Onuh pleaded guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

The change of plea followed the presentation of overwhelming evidence by the prosecution during the hearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Koech, leading the accused to take responsibility for the charges against him.

“Onuh was fined Kshs. 46,500,000 for counts 1, 3, and 4, with a default sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count,” read the ODPP statement in part.

The ODPP noted that the sentences will run concurrently, taking into account the three years he has already spent in remand.

The court ruling against the Nigerian national followed extensive submissions from both the prosecution and defence during sentencing.

Meanwhile, the case against a co-accused, Hamid Annet Njoki Kaur, will proceed to a hearing on Monday, September 29, 2025.

This comes days after a Nairobi court granted an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to detain a Ugandan woman extradited to Kenya over suspected drug trafficking offences.

Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi approved the DPP’s request to hold Hellen Ikareut in custody pending the completion of investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit had intercepted a suspicious shipment on May 18, 2023, at the DHL cargo shed at JKIA.

The consignment, reportedly sent by Ikareut from Kitengela, a Nairobi suburb, was destined for Chris Kagawa Manana Godaibiya in Bahrain.

It contained 25 shower curtains concealing a greenish plant material, which upon verification, tested positive for narcotic substances.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had fled to Uganda shortly after the shipment, prompting the DPP to seek assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for her extradition.