Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nine Suspects Charged in Mombasa Over Ksh 110M Drug Trafficking

Published

Nine individuals have been arraigned in Mombasa court following a series of significant drug seizures amounting to over Ksh 110 million.

In one operation, six suspects – Nolden Ogolla Misiemba, Andrew Caida Namenge, Lawrence Onyango Jefferson, Kamau Samuel, Juma Okoth, and John Lutomia Wambuti – were charged with trafficking 2,594.5 kilograms of cannabis, valued at Ksh 77,835,000.

The large consignment was intercepted on November 23, 2025, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, transported in a Volcan truck and trailer. The prosecution strongly opposed their bail, citing flight risk and ongoing investigations into additional accomplices.

In a separate but related case, three other suspects, Dinah Moraa Obwocha, Innocent Odoyo, and Charles Achieng, are facing charges for trafficking methamphetamine worth Ksh 40 million.

Prosecutors have successfully argued for their extended custody to facilitate comprehensive forensic analysis, cybercrime examinations of seized mobile phones, and to trace further suspects and recover more exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have been at the forefront of these operations, often working with international partners. The National Police Service (NPS) has commended the professionalism of the officers involved, reiterating its commitment to collaborative efforts against drug trafficking.

The court ordered investigators to file an affidavit opposing bail by December 1, 2025, and to present pre-bail reports by December 15, 2025.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Man Jumps Off Likoni Ferry to His Death in mombasa Man Jumps Off Likoni Ferry to His Death in mombasa

News

Man Jumps Off Likoni Ferry to His Death, Leaving Phone and Slippers Behind

A mysterious incident unfolded on Sunday at the Likoni Ferry channel, as an unidentified man plunged into the Indian Ocean, leaving behind only his...

October 5, 2025
Woman Nabbed at JKIA with Cocaine Pellets Hidden in Her Body Woman Nabbed at JKIA with Cocaine Pellets Hidden in Her Body

News

DCI: Woman Busted at JKIA with Internal Cocaine Pellets

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a 41-year-old woman in a daring attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of cocaine pellets concealed...

October 4, 2025
Police seize 1,350 litres of ethanol in Nandi Police seize 1,350 litres of ethanol in Nandi

News

Police Seize 1,350 Litres of Ethanol After Intense Chase in Nandi

A dramatic high-speed chase in Nandi County on Friday, September 12, culminated in the seizure of 1,350 litres of ethanol, dealing a major blow...

September 13, 2025
NACADA crackdown on drugs and illicit alcohol in Kakamega NACADA crackdown on drugs and illicit alcohol in Kakamega

News

NACADA Cracks Down on Major Drug and Illicit Alcohol Cartel in Kakamega

A multi-agency security operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dismantled a major narcotics and...

September 4, 2025