Nine Suspects Charged in Mombasa Over Ksh 110M Drug Trafficking

Nine individuals have been arraigned in Mombasa court following a series of significant drug seizures amounting to over Ksh 110 million.

In one operation, six suspects – Nolden Ogolla Misiemba, Andrew Caida Namenge, Lawrence Onyango Jefferson, Kamau Samuel, Juma Okoth, and John Lutomia Wambuti – were charged with trafficking 2,594.5 kilograms of cannabis, valued at Ksh 77,835,000.

The large consignment was intercepted on November 23, 2025, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, transported in a Volcan truck and trailer. The prosecution strongly opposed their bail, citing flight risk and ongoing investigations into additional accomplices.

In a separate but related case, three other suspects, Dinah Moraa Obwocha, Innocent Odoyo, and Charles Achieng, are facing charges for trafficking methamphetamine worth Ksh 40 million.

Prosecutors have successfully argued for their extended custody to facilitate comprehensive forensic analysis, cybercrime examinations of seized mobile phones, and to trace further suspects and recover more exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have been at the forefront of these operations, often working with international partners. The National Police Service (NPS) has commended the professionalism of the officers involved, reiterating its commitment to collaborative efforts against drug trafficking.

The court ordered investigators to file an affidavit opposing bail by December 1, 2025, and to present pre-bail reports by December 15, 2025.