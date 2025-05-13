NIS, Ministry Of Defence Appeal For Increased Funding

Security agencies have appealed to the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations for increased funding in the 2025/2026 financial year.

While appearing before the committee on Monday, Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru and Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Mugaravai Omenda outlined their ministry’s priorities, citing the need to modernise equipment, strengthen border security, and boost troop welfare.

The Director General of the National Intelligence Service, Noordin Haji on is part called for enhanced funding of intelligence and security apparatus.

He briefed Committee Members on budget shortfalls that could compromise the country’s ability to detect and respond to threats like terrorism, cybercrime, and disinformation.

“Our national security organs must be fully funded to effectively execute their constitutional mandate. Intelligence alone is not enough. Frontline agencies also need capacity to act swiftly,” Haji told the MPs.

He disclosed that while the NIS had requested KSh 65 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year, it was allocated KSh 51 billion, leaving a funding gap of KSh 14 billion.

“Bridging this shortfall, would be critical to safeguarding national interests in a rapidly changing security landscape,” added Hajji.

The NIS boss warned that Kenya is surrounded by rising threats from four out of five bordering countries, exposing the country to increasing danger.

“If you look at Uganda, you have the Karamojong and other communities crossing into Kenya for cattle rustling. They’ve even encroached on some of our land,” Haji observed.

He added, “In South Sudan, there’s the unchecked flow of small arms. In Ethiopia, the Oromo Liberation Army is occupying some of our territory. Our forces are trying to respond, but when you consider the kind of equipment we have, it’s really wanting.”

Caroline Karugu, Principal Secretary for the State Department for EAC, urged the committee to increase the department’s budget to support regional integration and trade, noting that the East African Community bloc presents significant untapped opportunities for Kenya’s economic growth.

“The EAC market is a strategic pillar for Kenya’s foreign and trade policy. We must invest in it,” Dr. Karugu said.

