Njoro Police Officer Killed Nyambura After Taking Ksh 1.2m Loan For Her Then She Dumped Him To Get Married

Constable Bernard Sivo, who shot his girlfriend 15 times before committing suicide early this week, was a stressed man.

According to new details shared by his close friends and colleagues, Sivo had taken Ksh 1.2 million loan from a bank for his girlfriend Mary Nyambura.

Sivo invested all the borrowed money setting up a business for the lady. He used Ksh 700,000 to set up a wines shop and Ksh 500,000 setting an Mpesa business for Nyambura.

All these businesses were registered under the girlfriend in a move to reduce suspicion since he was married.

But he was shocked just a few weeks later after Nyambura told him they can’t date anymore and he was already planning to settle down with another man.

Sivo, 28, who was married with one kid, couldn’t stomach the news and became so angry that he beat the 29-year-old woman to a pulp before killing her later while she was in the hospital.

After he killed her, he then went home and caused more drama before taking his life.

According to Sivo’s wife Joyce Ndunge, he came shouting that he had killed a woman who was wrecking his marriage.

The police officer went into the house and grabbed his daughter before going outside and started shooting in the air.

Fearing for her daughter’s life, Ndunge tried to go towards him to rescue her but Sivo shot at her thinking it was other officers at first.

Seeing it was her wife, Sivo let her come near him. It is then that Ndunge held tight on his leg begging him not to harm himself.

At around 2:30 am, the police officer called out his relatives and in-laws and told them what he had done. He then asked his daughter to go into the house.

By this time a team of police had been set up to go and disarm him but Sivo insisted he’s not ready to go to prison.

Desperate, his wife pleaded with him not to harm himself but it was all in vain as he shot himself on the head dying on the spot after being cornered by fellow police officers.

