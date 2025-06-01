No Escape For HELB Loan Defaulters! Police Partnership Hunt Home and Abroad

KDRTV News – Nairobi: In response to rising default rates that threaten HELB revolving fund, the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced a formal partnership with law enforcement agencies. The move aims to trace graduates – both within Kenya and abroad, who are employed yet have failed to start repaying their student loans.

Law Enforcement Partnership

HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari told the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education that the board is finalising arrangements with the police to track defaulters locally and internationally. “This is not just about finance. It’s about fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism among those who have benefited from the funds,” Monari explained. The partnership will leverage police databases and countrywide networks to identify borrowers delinquent on repayments.

Prior to this escalation, HELB employed soft measures: grace-period extensions, reminder notices, and an 80 percent penalty waiver for lump-sum settlements. However, these incentives yielded limited success. With thousands still ignoring warnings, the board views police involvement as the last resort to preserve future funding for needy students.

Reactions and Next Steps

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. Lawmakers supported the enforcement drive but urged HELB to bolster community outreach, share success stories of compliant graduates, and explore alternative funding beyond government capitation. Critics, however, warn that using police resources risks criminalising unemployment challenges faced by many young Kenyans and may deter potential borrowers from seeking HELB support.

In light of these concerns, HELB insists its goal remains recovery, not punishment. Graduates wishing to avoid police tracing are encouraged to begin repayments immediately via the *642# mobile prompt or the HELB online portal.

As the board prepares to roll out this unprecedented collaboration, Kenya watches closely. Will this tough stance safeguard education financing, or will it widen the gap between policy and empathy in higher education funding?

Also Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/geoffrey-monari-appointed-as-new-helb-ceo/