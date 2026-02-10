No Freedom for Officer Accused of Killing Nairobi Mask Vendor

The High Court has declined to grant bail to police officer Klinzy Baraza, who is accused of fatally shooting mask vendor Boniface Kariuki in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), citing compelling reasons linked to public interest, victim protection, and witness safety.

In a ruling delivered at the Milimani Criminal Division, the court held that releasing Baraza on bail could compromise the integrity of the trial, given the gravity of the offence and his position as a serving law enforcement officer. The judge noted that the case has drawn extraordinary public attention and sparked widespread national debate on police accountability.

Kariuki, a well-known mask vendor, was shot in the head on June 17, 2025, while selling masks outside Imenti House in Nairobi CBD. He later died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. The incident, which occurred during a tense period marked by public protests, triggered public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct.

In denying bail, the court revealed that Kariuki’s family had been subjected to harassment, including unsolicited phone calls and messages, since the incident. The judge said these developments raised “genuine fears” and underscored the need to protect the victim’s family and potential witnesses.

“The court cannot turn a blind eye to the genuine fears of the victims,” the judge ruled, adding that Baraza’s authority and access as a police officer could be used to interfere with witnesses or ongoing investigations if he were released.

While the defence urged the court to grant bail, citing Baraza’s family responsibilities and the constitutional presumption of innocence, the prosecution argued that the seriousness of the charges and the high public interest outweighed those considerations. The court agreed, noting that the right to bail is not absolute.

“The circumstances of this case present compelling reasons to deny bail,” the judge stated, emphasizing that public order and confidence in the justice system must be safeguarded.

The ruling has resonated widely beyond the courtroom, with online forums and civil society groups closely following the case. Many Kenyans have welcomed the decision as a step toward accountability in cases involving alleged police misconduct. “When a life is taken by someone sworn to protect, denying bail sends a strong message that no one is above the law,” one online commentator wrote.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on February 17, 2026, and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked.

For Kariuki’s family, the decision offers cautious hope in their pursuit of justice.

As one family representative quietly said outside the courtroom, “Boniface was selling masks to save lives. All we ask for now is the truth.”