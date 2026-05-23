No Nuclear Plant Without Your Consent, NuPEA Tells Siaya Residents

Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has given a firm public assurance that no nuclear power infrastructure will be built in Siaya County without the full and informed consent of local communities — a direct response to dramatic protests that disrupted a government forum just days ago.

The statement, issued Saturday, came after hundreds of Sakwa residents in Bondo Sub-county stormed a public participation meeting on Wednesday, carrying placards reading “We Reject” and chanting slogans against the proposed plant, which is set for construction along the shores of Lake Victoria.

“We hear and respect the voices of the residents of Siaya,” NuPEA said in its statement. “Public participation is not a mere procedural formality. It is a constitutional right and a technical necessity for a successful national nuclear programme.”

NuPEA Chief Executive Officer Justus Wabuyabo went further, pledging a fundamental shift in how the agency engages with local communities. “We are moving from high-level institutional planning into deep, village-level grassroots sensitisation,” he said, adding that the agency would run a “robust, transparent, and multi-layered educational campaign” to address concerns around nuclear safety, land rights, and livelihoods. The concerns from Sakwa residents are deeply felt. Many in the fishing and farming community fear that radiation leaks could contaminate Lake Victoria — Africa’s largest freshwater lake — threatening livelihoods that generations of families depend on. Others raised alarms over potential displacement from ancestral land and the long-term environmental consequences of siting nuclear infrastructure in the ecologically sensitive region.

The proposed plant, estimated at KSh500 billion and expected to generate between 1,000 MW and 3,000 MW in its initial phase, is a centrepiece of Kenya’s long-term energy diversification strategy. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with commissioning targeted for 2034. The project is to be financed through a Public-Private Partnership model combining government resources and private-sector investment.

For NuPEA, the energy case is pressing. Kenya’s national grid struggles under peak demand, relying on imports from Ethiopia and Uganda. The agency projects the plant could eventually anchor a wider rollout of Small Modular Reactors across multiple counties, targeting 20,000 megawatts by 2040.

But for Sakwa residents, those ambitions feel distant and dangerous. The project has faced opposition since the government first considered Kilifi County as a host site. Now, with Siaya in the spotlight, NuPEA must prove that engagement is genuine — not a formality dressed up as democracy.

The coming weeks of village-level outreach will test whether the agency can turn scepticism into trust — or deepen an already volatile standoff.