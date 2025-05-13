Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No Pay No Work – Muhoroni Sugar Staff Strike as New Leaseholders Walk Into Chaos

By

Published

Workers at Muhoroni Sugar Company
Workers at Muhoroni Sugar Company

KDRTV NEWS – Muhoroni: Tensions flared at Muhoroni Sugar Company earlier today as workers staged a full-blown strike over three months of unpaid wages, plunging the already troubled miller into fresh uncertainty just as new leaseholders arrived to revive operations.

The protest described by some as the loudest in recent years—saw hundreds of employees abandon duties, paralyzing factory activities and halting momentum for the much-anticipated leasing program meant to inject new life into the sugar giant.

Chanting and waving placards, the disgruntled workers called out the company’s management for prolonged financial neglect, demanding immediate payment of arrears and transparency in salary timelines. For many, the strike is not just about pay—it’s about dignity, survival, and accountability.

“We’ve given our sweat to this factory. Our children are at home because we can’t pay school fees. We’re not moving an inch until our money is paid,” one aggrieved worker stated.

The timing of the strike is a major blow to the company’s restructuring efforts, particularly as new investors were expected to begin operations under a fresh lease framework aimed at reviving dormant sugar factories across the country.

Sources say the incoming leaseholders were blindsided by the abrupt shutdown, raising concerns about labour relations, legacy debts, and the feasibility of turning around state-owned sugar firms mired in debt and internal wrangles.

With operations now at a standstill, the spotlight shifts to the government and Muhoroni Sugar’s top brass, who must now act swiftly to resolve the stalemate before the crisis spirals out of control.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021