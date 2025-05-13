No Pay No Work – Muhoroni Sugar Staff Strike as New Leaseholders Walk Into Chaos

KDRTV NEWS – Muhoroni: Tensions flared at Muhoroni Sugar Company earlier today as workers staged a full-blown strike over three months of unpaid wages, plunging the already troubled miller into fresh uncertainty just as new leaseholders arrived to revive operations.

The protest described by some as the loudest in recent years—saw hundreds of employees abandon duties, paralyzing factory activities and halting momentum for the much-anticipated leasing program meant to inject new life into the sugar giant.

Chanting and waving placards, the disgruntled workers called out the company’s management for prolonged financial neglect, demanding immediate payment of arrears and transparency in salary timelines. For many, the strike is not just about pay—it’s about dignity, survival, and accountability.

“We’ve given our sweat to this factory. Our children are at home because we can’t pay school fees. We’re not moving an inch until our money is paid,” one aggrieved worker stated.

The timing of the strike is a major blow to the company’s restructuring efforts, particularly as new investors were expected to begin operations under a fresh lease framework aimed at reviving dormant sugar factories across the country.

Sources say the incoming leaseholders were blindsided by the abrupt shutdown, raising concerns about labour relations, legacy debts, and the feasibility of turning around state-owned sugar firms mired in debt and internal wrangles.

With operations now at a standstill, the spotlight shifts to the government and Muhoroni Sugar’s top brass, who must now act swiftly to resolve the stalemate before the crisis spirals out of control.