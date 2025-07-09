Nobody Wants To Overthrow You – Gachagua Tells President Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed President William Ruto’s claims that a section of opposition leaders are planning to unseat him before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, Gachagua said their campaign against President Ruto is not seeking to seize power unconstitutionally.

The former Deputy President insisted that their campaign is grounded in the Constitution.

“Mr President, nobody wants to overthrow your government, nobody wants you out of power through unconstitutional means.

“We want to advise you that the wantam movement is not getting you out of power outside the Constitution,” said Gachagua.

The DCP party leader noted that the opposition only seeks to remove Ruto from State House through the ballot in 2027.

“Nobody wants you out of government unconstitutionally. We want to face you on the ballot in August 2027, so just relax,” the former DP said.

President Ruto on Wednesday morning warned opposition leaders against forcibly removing him from power through unconstitutional means.

The Head of State said he will not allow the country to be destabilised by individuals pushing for a change in leadership outside of the constitutional process.

“I’ve seen some leaders moving around town, claiming they won’t wait for the 2027 elections. They say they want to cause chaos, burn people’s property, and bring suffering to Kenyans in an attempt to overthrow the government before 2027. I want to tell them, let them try, and they’ll learn the hard way,” he said.

The President called on his critics to prepare for the 2027 general election if they believe they have better policies to offer Kenyans.

He further vowed to maintain law and order, saying his government would not tolerate any further destruction of public or private property.