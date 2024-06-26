Connect with us

News

Noordin Haji Allegedly Resigns After DP Gachagua’s Remarks

By

Published

GRBQUzXX0AAJMiw

National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji has allegedly resigned from the position.

Social media reports indicate that the NIS DG resigned after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called for his resignation.

The Deputy President who addressed the media on Wednesday evening at his official residence in Mombasa accused the NIS of misadvising President William Ruto on the magnitude of the anti-finance bill protests.

“We have a dysfunctional NIS that has exposed the government and the people of Kenya. Had the NIS briefed the president two months ago about how the people of Kenya feel about the Finance Bill 2024, so many Kenyans would not have died. There would have been no mayhem, but they slept on the job,” said Gachagua.

The second in command said that Haji should be responsible for the deaths and properties destroyed during the nationwide protests.

“Noordin Haji must take responsibility for the deaths, mayhem, failing President Ruto and Kenya for not doing his job. He must do the honorable thing, not just taking responsibility but resign,” Gachagua stated.

DP Gachagua further claimed that the NIS linked him together with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta as the financiers of the nationwide protests.

Haji was appointed to the position in May 2023 to replace Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who retired.

Before his appointment, Haji served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Before being the DPP, he served as Deputy Director of the Counter Organised Crime Unit within the National Intelligence Service.

He holds a Bachelor of Law and Masters degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

Also Read: Why DP Gachagua Wants Noordin Haji To Resign As NIS Director General

