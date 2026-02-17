Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Normalcy Returns to JKIA as Aviation Strike Ends

Vincent Olando

Published

Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have resumed after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) signed a return-to-work agreement with airport authorities, ending a tense Air Traffic Control staff strike that had disrupted flights across the country.

The breakthrough came late Tuesday following marathon negotiations involving KAWU, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), and the Ministry of Labour.

The strike had threatened to paralyze East Africa’s busiest aviation hub, leaving passengers stranded and airlines grappling with costly delays.

The industrial action was sparked by grievances over Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and concerns about the use of temporary contracts for roles the union says should be permanent.

The disruption saw dozens of flights delayed or rescheduled, with travelers forced to camp at airport terminals as uncertainty loomed.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema confirmed that a “satisfactory” return-to-work formula had been reached.

“We have agreed on a path forward that respects the rights of our workers and ensures the sustainability of the aviation sector,” Ndiema told the press shortly after the deal was signed.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, who chaired the high-level crisis meeting, assured the public that swift measures are underway to normalize operations and clear the flight backlog.

“Our priority now is to get our visitors and business people moving again. We have activated contingency plans to ensure smooth resumption of services,” he said.

Airport officials expressed relief but emphasized the need for long-term solutions. “The planes are back in the air, but we must ensure we don’t find ourselves here again,” one senior official noted.

The agreement is expected to rebuild confidence in Kenya’s aviation sector, which plays a critical role in tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

Industry stakeholders now hope that sustained dialogue between workers, regulators, and government agencies will prevent future disruptions at JKIA.

For thousands of passengers and businesses affected by the strike, the resumption of operations marks a welcome return to stability in the country’s vital transport network.

Also Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/flight-delays-hit-jkia-amid-aviation-workers-strike/

