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Notorious Gang Leader Shot Dead in Meru

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Police officers in Meru have shot dead a suspected gang leader following a fierce gunfight during a night patrol in Igembe North.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in the Shauri Yako area within Linjoka sub-location.

Police Officers from Laare Police Station and DCI detectives were on patrol when they encountered a group of about five suspicious young men.

Upon being challenged by the officers, the suspects reportedly opened fire, prompting a shootout. The officers returned fire, killing one suspect while four others escaped into the darkness.

“Upon lawful challenge, the suspects unleashed a hail of gunfire at the brave officers, missing their targets by sheer providence. Undeterred and in swift defense of life and duty, the officers returned fire with precision and resolve.

“In the intense exchange that followed, one suspect was fatally neutralized, shot in the head, while the remaining four fled into the darkness, still armed and dangerous,” DCI stated.

The deceased was later identified as Mutembei Kola, who police described as a notorious gang leader linked to a series of criminal activities in the area.

From the scene, police officers recovered one Beretta Gardone pistol, menacingly loaded with three live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge, a chilling exhibit of the threat these criminals posed to innocent residents.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary, preserved pending post-mortem examination.

Police officers in Meru have since launched a manhunt for the four suspects who fled the scene and are believed to be armed.

This comes after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, announced a major security operation in four bandit-prone counties, including Meru. Other counties are Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia.

The security operation will focus on recovering stolen livestock, confiscating illegal firearms and ammunition, and arresting those behind the crimes, including their financiers.

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