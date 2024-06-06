Notorious Suspect Vandalizing Cars In Kiambu Arrested

Police Officers in Kiamumbi, Kiambu County have arrested a suspected motor vehicle vandalizer.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the 24-year-old suspect who was identified as Francis Kimani has been giving Kiamumbi residents sleepless nights by vandalizing their parked motor vehicles.

“After giving Kiamumbi residents sleepless nights by stealthily creeping perimeter fences and vandalizing their parked motor vehicles in the cover of darkness, the notorious suspect identified as Francis Ndichu Kimani, 24, was finally caught pants down,” read the statement in part.

Kimani was arrested in a sting operation conducted by police officers along Santiago Street in the Kiamumbi area.

According to the DCI, vehicle vandalism had forced motorists to leave their cars a distance away at presumed safe areas, spend extra cash on watchmen, or sleep in the cars to keep watch themselves.

“Strategically positioning themselves at various points, troops in Kiamumbi led by the OCS braved night-long dizzles, until 3.40 am when the lone burglar also known as Ndich was spotted scaling the wall of a homestead,” DCI stated.

The suspect re-emerged clutching the front grid and headlight of a Toyota Harrier, skillfully stripped from the home owner’s family car.

The officers arrested the suspect and marched to the Kiamumbi Police Station where he was interrogated at length and gave crucial leads to his accomplices and the market for the stolen car parts.

Further investigations are ongoing, police said.

