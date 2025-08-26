NPS Addresses Attacks On Businesses In Nairobi CBD

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following recent reports alleging insecurity in Nairobi’s CBD after an attack targeting businesses at Nanak House.

In a statement on Monday, August 25, NPS analysis of the incident pointed to a deliberate attack on four businesses.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has noted a story aired yesterday on the state of insecurity within the Central Business District (CBD) of Nairobi, following a careful analysis of the incident that took place on Friday, 22nd August 2025. These point to a deliberate attack on four businesses within the said matter that is already before the court of law,” NPS stated.

NPS noted that police officers have so far made arrests, and further arrests and proceedings are ongoing to ensure that justice is served.

“The National Police Service wishes to assure the public that Nairobi CBD remains safe and secure for all residents and visitors,” the service stated.

NPS also said the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, together with other senior officers and county commanders, will conduct patrols within the CBD to boost public confidence.

The police assured members of the public of their safety in the Nairobi CBD, noting that the capital city cannot be allowed to be infiltrated by a few misguided individuals whose sole intention is to cause fear and panic among residents and visitors alike.

Further, NPS asked members of the public to report any instances of criminality to its toll-free number or social media.

“The NPS equally urges the public to continue partnering with law enforcement officers and report any instances of criminality to our toll-free hotline number 999, 112, or WhatsApp number 0711 119 997 and contact us on our social media platforms. As a Service, we stand united in our commitment to serving the people and ensuring a crime-free environment,” NPS added.